Anne C. Melon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne C. Melon, 55, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 27, 1966, in Vincentown, New Jersey, the daughter of Michael Ferrara and Kathleen (Galloway) Phillips.

Anne was a homemaker and loved animals.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen (Gary) Phillips of Farmdale, Ohio; father, Michael (Shirley) Ferrara of Ravenna, Ohio; brothers, Michael (Janice) Ferrara of Ravenna, Ohio and William Dunn of Kinsman, Ohio and sisters, Kathleen (William) Shriver of Ravenna, Ohio and Connie Kumher of Farmdale, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Melon; son, Anthony Ferrara and brother, Steven Dunn.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

