WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Vanessa DeFabbo, 59, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her home.

She was born September 14, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roger Peltola and Linda M. (Mullenax) Peltola.

She was a 1981 graduate of Bristol High School and went on to receive an Associates Degree from Trumbull Business College.

Anna worked for Packard Electric for 13 years.

She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach at Lake Erie. Anna was like a second mom to anyone who came into her home and nobody ever left hungry.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Anthony (Melissa) DeFabbo of Warren, Ohio; mother, Linda M. Peltola of Cortland Ohio; sisters, Denise (Robert) DiCesare of Warren, Ohio, Christine (Eric) Grzelewski of Cortland, Ohio and Kathleen Peltola of Cortland, Ohio; nieces, Rachel DiCesare of Warren, Ohio and Mary Kate Grzelewski of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Zachary Grzelewski of Phoenix, Aarizona and also Lexi and Josh, who loved her like a grandma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Peltola.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Francis Katrinak will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

