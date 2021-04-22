Anna Reszegi, Cortland, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - David L. Sowinski, 57, of Southington, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 27, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Balwanz) Sowinski.

On June 28, 1997, he married the former Shirley Dubravcak. They have shared 23 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was employed as a technician at Network Technologies, Inc. for ten years.

David was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians but most of all he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sowinski of Southington, Ohio; two daughters, Mackenzie (Steve) Sylvester of Champion, Ohio and Courtney (Skylar) Tatro of Newton Falls, Ohio; brothers, Edward Sowinski of Columbus, Ohio and James (Teresa) Sowinski of Leavittsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Maddison, Ava and Carter Sylvester and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Susan Dubravcak will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society- Mahoning Valley Unit, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

