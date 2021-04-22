Anna Reszegi, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Reszegi, 98, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Cortland Health Care Center.
She was born August 12, 1922, in Southington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Decatur C. Martindale and the late Sarah E. (Wildman) Martindale.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Delmer, Jr.) Woolensack; son, James (Marcia) Sobesky; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Sobesky; second husband; Theodore Housel; third husband, Frank Reszegi; two grandchildren and siblings, Nellie Lloyd, Pauline Martindale, Edna Williams, Delbert Martindale and William, Elbert, Ralph and Ed Martindale.
A private memorial service will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.
Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.
The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Baptist Church, in her memory.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anna Reszegi please visit our Tribute Store.