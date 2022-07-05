WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Palmer, 48, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 13, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Anthony and Gloria (DeCapito) Mocella.

She married the love her life, Jason Palmer on September 4, 1993 and together they spent 28 years.

Anna was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, and she devoted her life to her family.

Anna loved children and spending time with her family. She particularly enjoyed going up to Lake Erie with family. Anna also loved her dogs Bowzer, Sam and Lillie.

She is survived by her parents; her husband, Jason Palmer of Warren; son, Austin (Rhiannon) Palmer of Warren; daughter, Jaycee Palmer of Warren; sister, Kim (Keith) of Leavittsburg; sister, Toni of Leavittsburg; brother, Michael (Carol) of Warren; sister, Kathy of Leavittsburg; nieces and nephews, Isaiah, Ezra, Alivia, Velicity, Sean, Michael (Malia), Wyatt, Heath, Alix (Tyler), Daya, Atlas and Nick (Heather); aunt and uncle, Sandra and Robert Mocella; special children to her, Rylan, Mason, Aurora, Tyler, Brett and Michelle.

She was preceded in death by her nephews, Keith and Mark, along with her loyal K-9 Companion, Max.

There will be no services at this time, cremation has been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

