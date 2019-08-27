Anna M. Rothenberger, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Rothenberger, 83, of Warren, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

She was born June 24, 1936, in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Baker) Humphrey.

Anna worked as a home health aide with “Over the Rainbow” Adult Daycare in Cortland, from which she retired in 2007.

She married Francis Rothenberger on August 2, 1952. They shared 29 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death January 5, 1982.

Anna was a member of the Warren Revival Center. She enjoyed crocheting, playing pool, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children; Alice Wolford, of Coalton, West Virginia, Janet Stinson, of Lorain, and Jeffrey Rothenberger, of Warren. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dan Rothenberger; three brothers, seven sisters and a son-in-law, Kent Wolford.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Holbrook officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

Anna will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Johnston Twp. Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to Anna’s family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

