Anna E. Zickefoose, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna E. Zickefoose, 87, of Southington, Ohio went to meet her Savior on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born February 2, 1933, in Tennerton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Jason Ratcliff and Anna Johnson.

Anna met Bernard her freshman year in high school and they married the day after graduation, May 26, 1951. They were married 69 years and were still smitten with each other. He preceded her in death February 21, 2020.

She was a member of Southington Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school for 50 years and directed Bible School for several years. Anna was devoted to her family, friends and had an absolute love for children. She enjoyed traveling with Bernard.

Anna is survived by her four children, Janet (Ray) Lockhart of Southington, Ohio, Kenneth (Melba) Zickefoose of Cortland, Ohio, Cynthia Smigle of Bazetta, Ohio and Corey Zickefoose of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; eight grandchildren and special granddaughter, Jessica Slaughter; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and brothers, James Ratcliff and Paul (Joyce) Ratcliff.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Engle, Clarence Ratcliff, Ellen Howes, Robert Ratcliff and Charles Ratcliff.

A private service will be held, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.