Ann Rose Sekerak, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Rose Sekerak, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter, due to long term Alzheimers.

She was born September 28, 1934, in Daisytown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Vincent Mori and the late Lena (Luciani) Mori.

On February 7, 1959, Ann married Robert Sekerak. They shared 59 years of marriage until his passing March 24, 2018.

Ann retired from General Motors Lordstown Plant and was a proud member of UAW Local 1112.

She was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and was an avid collector of Glass Whimsies. She enjoyed antiques, auctions, spending time with her family and playing cards with the Queen of Hearts.

Surviving are her daughter, Diane (James) Stevens of Cortland, Ohio; granddaughter, Hannah J. Foy of Lexington, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Aaron Foy, Jr., Jonah Foy and Remy Foy along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Robert Sekerak, Jr.; brother, Patsy Mori and sister, Rose Wilson.

Special thanks to the Grace Hospice nurses and aides, the Visiting Physicians Association and Ann’s personal aides, Patty Brockway and Tammy Brockway, for their loving care and assistance during her illness.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., until service time, on Saturday, September 28, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.