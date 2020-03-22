Anita F. Yauger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita F. Yauger, 82, of Warren, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Concord Care Center of Hartford.

She was born June 8, 1937, in Warren, a daughter of the late Richmond and Margaret E. (Naugle) Bacon.

Anita was of the Catholic faith and retired from General Motors Corporation.

She enjoyed country western music.

She is survived by her children, Mark R. Yauger and Lisa D. Yauger; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and sister, Patricia Morrow, of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward A. Yauger; sister, Mary C. Ditunno; brothers, Richard and Robert Bacon and one nephew.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.