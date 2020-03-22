Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 194 active closings. Click for more details.

Anita F. Yauger, Warren, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

March 19, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita F. Yauger, 82, of Warren, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Concord Care Center of Hartford.

She was born June 8, 1937, in Warren, a daughter of the late Richmond and Margaret E. (Naugle) Bacon.

Anita was of the Catholic faith and retired from General Motors Corporation.

She enjoyed country western music.

She is survived by her children, Mark R. Yauger and Lisa D. Yauger; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and sister, Patricia Morrow, of Austintown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward A. Yauger; sister, Mary C. Ditunno; brothers, Richard and Robert Bacon and one nephew.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com