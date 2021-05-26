Anita Balentine, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Balentine, 89, of Cortland, Ohio died peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021.



She was born November 13, 1931, the daughter of James and Garnet (Nell) DeSavigny.



Her husband Howard Balentine preceded her in death in August 2011.



Her legendary roast beef, her knowledge and “green thumb” of flowers, her beautiful needlework, and especially her love for animals, will be cherished memories for all her family.



Left to cherish these memories are her brother, James (Beverly) DeSavigny; her five children, Debra Balentine, Chris Balentine, Linda (Bob) Paris, Dana Balentine, and Dean (Kathy) Balentine; also her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no calling hours.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

