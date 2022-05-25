CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anh Chan Tran, known as “Andy” to the local community, 60, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born March 20, 1962, in Ba Diem, Vietnam, the son of the late Tran Hon Hoa and Lam Nguyet Chieu.

Andy took pride in his work and family. He was the heart, soul and backbone of Yamato Japanese Restaurant for 24 years. He loved having conversations with any and all who walked through the Yamato Family doors. Andy’s selflessness and generosity reached anyone who met him. He regularly donated to orphanages of those affected by the aftermath of Agent Orange in Vietnam.

His family was everything to him. He always looked forward to our summer family vacations and endlessly adored his granddaughter. He was also looking forward to meeting his first grandson. He enjoyed trading stocks and collecting coins, currency and knickknacks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lanh Thi Tran of Cortland, Ohio; children, Van M. Tran of Cortland, Ohio, Tai T. (Biqiao) Tran of LA, Ky M. Tran of Cortland, Ohio and Nguyen T. Tran of Cortland, Ohio; granddaughter, Linh T. Armstrong; a grandson on the way, Jin N. Tran; sisters, Tran Bich Chau, Tran Tuy Tran, Tran Bao Chau, Tran Tuy Hong and Tran My Chau and 14 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tran Tuan Kiet.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family just asks for your prayers and support during this difficult time.

