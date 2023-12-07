CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline “Angie” Wiland, 85, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born May 1, 1938, in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Emil J. Rossi and the late Helen Kissel Rossi.

Angie grew up in Palmer, Pennsylvania and graduated from German Township High School in 1957.

She loved to dance and take care of her grandchildren.

Angie belonged to the First United Church of Christ in Warren, where she was a member of the Heidelberg Guild and the Emergency Committee.

On July 5, 1960, she married her husband, Homer O. Wiland, Jr. They celebrated sixty-three years of marriage together.

Angie is survived by her husband, Homer O. Wiland, Jr. of Cortland; two sons, Homer O. (Karen) Wiland, III of Austintown, Ohio and Kerry (Dawna) Wiland of Cortland, Ohio; grandson, Dr. Homer O. (Dr. Emily) Wiland, IV; granddaughter, Allison (Steve) Petrovic and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Andrew (Diane) Rossi of New Boro, Pennsylvania along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roseann Cipic and brother, Emil J. “Sonny” Rossi, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

