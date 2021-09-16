Angela Marie Paternostro, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Marie Paternostro, 66, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 7, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Angelo and Frances (Mirto) Paternostro.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School Class of 1973 and worked as a secretary at Belmont Pines.

Angela was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, a huge fan of Mickey Mouse, enjoyed crafting and playing the organ. She also loved her dog Brody and her cat, Mr. Bedoski.

She is survived by her companion, Darren Hudson; nephew, Jonathan Mercer of Davenport, Florida; niece, Ashley Brister of Frostproof, Florida; cousin, Sharon Schweitzer of Canton, Ohio and beloved friend, Dianna (Larry Pierce) Stinson of Vienna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Frances Mercer.

A memorial service will be announced on her obituary page at carlwhall.com at a later time. Arrangements for cremation are being taken care of by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest with her sister at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.