Angela Marie Owsley, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Marie Owsley, 33, of Cortland, Ohio went home to be with the Lord January 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital after a hard battle with Covid-19.
She was born May 2, 1987 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Steven and Tina (Chiarella) Owsley.
Angela was a graduate of Warren Christian School.
She enjoyed music, movies, arts & crafts and her two cats, Tempest and Milo. Angela served the Lord and was a member of New Hope Free Methodist Church in Warren.
Angela will be missed by her parents, family and friends. Rest in Peace, Baby Girl.
Services will be held at New Hope Free Methodist Church (2250 Tod Ave. NW Warren, OH 44485) on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Ebenezer Appiagyei will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and a mask/facial covering is required.
Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
To send condolences to the Owsley family, visit www.carlwhall.com.
