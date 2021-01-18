Angela Marie Owsley, Cortland, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Casimir Prejsnar, 88, of Warren, died Friday evening, January 15, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born February 16, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late John and Mary (Schmidt) Prejsnar.

Casimir was employed with the former Copperweld Steel Corporation in the melt shop for 31 years. He continued working until he was in his early 80s, most recently for Walgreens for 13 years, retiring five years ago.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1949-52, during the Korean War.

He married the former Beverly D. Walker on February 16, 1968. They shared 37 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death August 18, 2005.

Casimir enjoyed doing activities with the YMCA Silver Sneakers in Warren. He was also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, riding his bikes for more than 60 years. Casimir was known for his sharp sense of humor and loved joking around. Most of all, he was a devoted family man to his wife, boys, and grandkids. He was always there when they needed him and will sadly missed by the many who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two sons, Matthew J. Prejsnar of Warren and Joseph A. (Dianna) Prejsnar of Liberty. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Casimir was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.