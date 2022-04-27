WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Woodrow Davis, 95, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

He was born October 26, 1926, in Harrisville, West Virginia, the son of the late James W. and Amanda Davis.

On September 9, 1957, he married the former Eunice Shields. They have shared 64 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He worked at LTV Steel and retired at the age of 62 and started to embrace his hobbies.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

Andrew was a world renowned handmade marble maker.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice (Shields) Davis of West Farmington, Ohio; daughter, Dianne Davis of Parkersburg, West Virginia; sons, James (Dorothy) Davis of St. Mary’s, West Virginia and David (Annette) Davis of Garresttsville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah McManus and Andrea Marcinko and his siblings.

Private services were held.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

