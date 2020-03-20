Andrew T. Gill, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew T. “Andy” Gill, Jr., 76, of North Bloomfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Andy was born January 23, 1944 in Warren, a son of the late Andrew T., Sr. and Amelia (Krivejko) Gill.

He was a 1962 graduate of Bloomfield High School and attended Kent State University.

Andy was employed as a metallurgist with Kennametal in Orwell, retiring in 2007 after 41 years of service. After retiring, Andy enjoyed his work at home with his Green Meadows business that he started in 2000.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Diane Faye Sutliff on October 16, 1971. They shared 48 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Andy was an avid gardener, enjoyed farming and was always busy. He was a “talker” and loved chatting with everyone.

He was devoted to helping children. He created a Christian camp on his property called Faith Acres. It was used by many church groups and Boy Scout groups for overnighters and picnics. He was a board member for the Bloomfield-Mespo school district. He was also the co-founder of the Bloomfield-Mespo Soccer League where he was a referee and coach. Teasing children was a favorite pastime of his, especially the neighborhood children when they came to his store.

Besides his wife, Andy is survived by his three children, Melinda R. (Michael) Walk, Anna Marie Musson and Andrew “Todd” (Meiyan) Gill. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Melanie Reihard, Justin Walk, Joshua Musson, Olivia Gill and Chloe Gill and two sisters, Marianne (Rick) Taylor and Kathleen Walker.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas and John Gill and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

In accordance with Andy’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Family and friends may visit and pay respects at the family’s home.

Arrangements for Mr. Gill are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

