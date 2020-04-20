Andrew E. Dutt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew E. Dutt, 93 of Warren, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

He was born September 15, 1926 in Columbus, a son of the late Andrew W. and Helen A. (Finkle) Dutt.

Andrew was employed as a roll turner for the former Copperweld Steel Corporation in Warren.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

He was a member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church in Warren for over 70 years.

Andrew enjoyed golfing, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians and visiting Las Vegas.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael C. Dutt of Richfield, Ohio and Robert A. Dutt of Warren; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen M. (Lepola), whom he married April 23, 1949. She passed away on August 4, 2017.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest with his wife in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.