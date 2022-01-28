BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea Patricia Gabrielson, 74, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 9, 1947, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Andrew Kraynak and the late Dorothy (Jurgevich) Martina.

Andrea worked at the Bristolville Library as a librarian for years.

She belonged to several organizations: Friends of the Library, Bookworms and Garden Club.

Andrea was an active member in the community and enjoyed attending high school sporting events. She loved basketball, especially the Cavs. Andrea enjoyed picnics and hosting birthday parties and holidays in her home. She also loved vacationing at Edisto Island, South Carolina with her family. Her grandchildren were her life.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Gabrielson of Bristolville, Ohio; children, Paul Gabrielson, Jr., Lisa Gabrielson and Robert (Jennifer) Gabrielson, all of Bristolville, Ohio; sisters, Deanna (Roger), Deborah, Jeannette, JoAnn and Annette; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Louie and Bill and one grandchild.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, February 2 at the church.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the Bristol Public Library or Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, in her memory.

