WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea D. Marcinko, 62, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home.

She was born December 10, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew Woodrow and Eunice Virginia (Shields) Davis.

On June 21, 1980, she married Gregory M. Marcinko and they spent the next 40 years together. Andrea took care of her husband for ten years prior to his passing from Alzheimer’s Disease on December 26, 2020.

Andrea was a graduate of Champion High School class of 1978 and worked as a Medicare Biller at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 30 years, where she was also very involved with the union.

She was a talented cook and baker, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael (Keelan Quinn) Marcinko of Painesville, Ohio; daughter, Heather (Brian) Sabo of Ravenna, Ohio; grandchildren, Aria and Isla Sabo; her parents Andrew W. and Eunice V. Davis; brothers, David (Annette) Davis of Garettsville, Ohio and James (Dorothy) Davis of St. Marys, Ohio; sister, Diane Davis of Parkersburg, West Virginia, as well as, a dear family friend, Michael D. Albanese.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gregory M. Marcinko and sister, Debra S. McManus.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Champion Township Cemetery.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44026, in her memory.