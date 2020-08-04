Ana R. Smith, Middlefield, Ohio

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Ana Rebecca Smith, 36, of Middlefield, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 10, 1983, in Curitiba, Brazil, a daughter of Thomas P. Smith and Kathy (Domes) Smith.

Ana was a 2002 graduate of Maplewood High School. After high school, Ana earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University.

She worked as a corrections officer at SCI Albion and more recently was employed as a laborer at Kraftmaid.

She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was deployed during “Operation Enduring Freedom” and “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

In addition to her parents, Ana is survived by her siblings, TJ (Mary) Smith of Burghill, Ohio, Missy (Phil) Barry of Davidson, North Carolina, Ademilson Smith of Dayton, Ohio, Ronaldo Smith of Warren, Ohio, Luis (Amy) Smith of Niles, Ohio and Leticia Smith of Warren, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel.

Friends may call an hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

