WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rene Logan, 43, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 1, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Durst and the late Karen (Fullwiler) Durst.

Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Kent State University in 2007.

She most recently worked as a social worker at Beatitude House and previously worked at NeoCap for 10 years.

She was a member of Warren AA Baseball for 20 years and active in the Nazarene Church.

Amy enjoyed reading, music, yoga and loved her grandchildren and family and was known as Mimi and Aunt A.

Amy is survived by her children, TJ Durst of Cortland, Ohio, Karry Durst of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Erin Logan of Warren, Ohio and Julia Logan; father, Gary Durst of Cortland, Ohio; sisters, Heidi Durst of Warren, Ohio, Kimberly Durst of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Kelly Durst of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Cameron, Jayden and Emma; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen (Fullwiler) Durst.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.