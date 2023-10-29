CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Rachael Hurton, 39, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

She was born December 28, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph A and Nicolette J (Saxon) Hurton.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

After high school she joined the United states Air Force and served as an operator in Iraq.

Amber also has worked at Great Lakes Cheese for ten years.

Amber loved animals, especially her dogs, Leila and Kiley. She also enjoyed target shooting.

Amber is survived by her parents, Joseph A. and Nicolette J. Hurton; sister, Amy J (Jody) Riley, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m. on November 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

