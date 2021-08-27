Amalio Fernandez, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amalio Fernandez, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Hospice House.



He was born November 19, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Juan P. and Mildred (Visnick) Fernandez.



Amalio was a 1959 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and was employed as a clerk at Copperweld Steel Corp.



He enjoyed cooking for boy scout and church functions, Boy Scout Troop #15 committee member for many years, and also enjoyed gardening and traveling to Toronto, Ontario.



He is survived by his brother, Nicholas (Nancy) Fernandez of Warren; nieces, Tanya Fernandez-Mote of Columbus and Nicolette (Larry) Hoffman of Warren; great-nieces, Chelsie (Danny Hartman) Sowers of Warren, Brooke (Tyler Dodrill) Hoffman of Warren, Raegan Hoffman of Warren, and Katelin Mote of Florida; great-nephew, Kevin Mote of Florida and great-great-niece, Annabella Dodrill of Warren.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.



