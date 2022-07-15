WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce V. Grubb, 58 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 29, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delbert and Edna (Salway) Collinsworth.

On November 18, 1983, Alyce married Ronald Grubb. They have shared 38 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Alyce was a homemaker and an Avon representative for 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Grubb of Warren, Ohio; sons, Jason (Stephanie) Grubb, Justin Grubb and Geof (Jill) Mitcheltree; daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Christlieb, Sally (Brian) Deehr and Tiffany Haas; brother, Delbert S. Collinsworth and 15 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Grubb, whom passed away July 21, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

