YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvon H. Wooding, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 7, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Josephine (Carr) Wooding.

Alvon was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He worked at LTV Steel for many years until his retirement.

He enjoyed his life and loved spending it with family and friends. Alvon also liked watching old movies and fishing.

Alvon is survived by his son, Ellery (Nina) Reed of Tampa, Florida; brother, Harley (Bridget) Major of France; sister, Rebecca Jefferson of Masury; brother, Mark (Kristy) Major of Bristolville; a sister, Olivia (Raymond) Ousley of Sharon, Pennsylvania; along with many nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Underwood and his brothers, Carroll and Arnold Wooding.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Life Church of Leavittsburg. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Life Church.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.