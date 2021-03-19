Alvin Edwin “Punk” Lutz, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Edwin “Punk” Lutz, Jr., 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 13, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alvin E Lutz Sr.and the late Grace E (White) Lutz.



He worked on the railroad for 28 years eventually retiring from Conrail. Alvin attended Braceville Christian Church.



Alvin enjoyed playing cards, watching Gold Rush on TV, fishing, hunting and collecting things. He enjoyed doing concrete work, helping on the Lutz farm and picking corn. He was well known for his sauerkraut, which he gave to many people.



Left to cherish his memory is his companion of 28 years, Peggy Yambrusic, son, Alvin “Sam” (Dana) Lutz of Northville, MI, son, Robert Lutz of Solon, Ohio, daughter, Nikki Sevel of Macedonia, Ohio, son, Edward Lutz of Macedonia, Ohio, sister, Dorothy Davis of North Ridgeville, Ohio, grandchildren Morgan (Joey Kraska) Sevel, Maggi Sevel, Annalise Lutz, Kennedi Lutz, Julia Lutz, Jack Lutz, Josh Lutz and Jared Lutz, his great-granddaughter, Brielle as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Lutz and his parents.



Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.



Due to the current health mandates, masks are required and social distancing protocols are to be advised.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. SE, Vienna Ohio, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in Alvin’s memory.

