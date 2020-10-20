Almonta Creak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Almonta Creak of Warren, Ohio passed away on October 17, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born July 28, 1930 in Randolph County West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charlie and Biddie Mace Ware.

Almonta was employed as a House Keeper at America’s Best Value Inn in Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, George Marvin Creak, a son Roger Creak and a daughter Rhonda Creak.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home Services was entrusted with the arrangements.

