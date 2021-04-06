Alma Jean Boyd, Champion, Ohio

Alma Jean Boyd, 101, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed away the morning of Saturday April 3, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion, Ohio.



She was born, was raised and lived in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area until she moved to Champion, Ohio in 2011. Alma was born on April 23, 1919, in Millvale, Pennsylvania the daughter of Howard C. and Dorothy Jane Hill Meyers.



She was currently a member of Champion Presbyterian Church and very active in churches in areas that she had lived.

Alma traveled the world from the Arctic to the Antarctic and all the other continents, collecting slides on her trips. She would give free slide presentations to schools and other organizations. She participated in ice skating, golf, swimming, hiking, softball, roller skating, basketball, dog mushing, cheerleading and walking (she walked 5,900 miles thru Walkers Club) Also enjoyed watching football, auto racing, baseball and ice hockey.



Alma was employed by Shaler Schools as a Purchasing Agent from 1955-1960; Continental Insurance, in computer programming from 1964-1968; Linkin Employment Agency where she started and managed the new branch office from 1969-1971; Sunshine Press where she ran advertising for 5 weekly newspapers from 1978-1981and Signal-Item newspaper she ran advertising territory in 1981.



She started the Girl Scout Troop in Shaler Township with 40 girls in 1952, and the first Pony Tail softball for girls with 158 girls in 1958. She was a member of the Pittsburgh Symphony Society and Vice-President of Allegheny County Chapter of Business and Professional Women’s Club. Alma supported political organizations, churches and schools and many charities where one of her favorites being the Native American Indian Schools. She supported a boy from Kenya and a girl from South America until they became adults.



She is survived by her two children, Charles David Myers of West Farmington, Ohio and a daughter B. Jean Hull of Harleysville, Pennsylvania.; five grandchildren: Melissa Myers, Amanda Semenko, Damon Hull, Andrew Hull and Christine Gow and five great-grandchildren, Joshua Hull, Cora Hull, Samuel Hull, Chloe Gow and Violet Gow.



Two brothers, Ray and Gail Meyers, are deceased.



Private Funeral Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Your prayers are appreciated but please no flowers, contributions or food.





