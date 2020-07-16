Allan Michael Corsale, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan Michael Corsale, 23, of Champion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 28, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael Corsale and Rebecca Bungard.

Allan was a graduate of Champion High School class of 2015.

He was working for the last year for Great Lakes Cheese as a maintenance man.

Allan attended Liberty Bible Church.

He enjoyed playing golf, video games, his pets, and spending time with his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Rebecca (Jon Moore) Bungard of Champion, Ohio, stepfather who raised him, Shawn Bungard of Bristolville, Ohio, father, Michael Corsale of Middlefield, Ohio, siblings, Lexie, Hunter and Haley Bungard, Cody and Chloe Upshire, all of Champion, uncle, Shane (Tonya) Upshire, aunts, Sara (Chris Ozenghar) Martin, Kristin (Andy) Mullins, maternal grandparents, Allan (Lois) McCracken of Vienna, Ohio, paternal grandparents, Linda (Chuck) Dyson of Bristolville, Ohio, as well as many extended family and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandma Sandy and great-aunt, Sue Kennedy.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Andy Lake will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Due to the present Trumbull County Covid-19 mandates, masks will be required inside the funeral home.