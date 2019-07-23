Alison Ann Campbell, North Bloomfield, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alison Ann Campbell, 58, of North Bloomfield, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 16, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sam and Marie (Hoagland) Amato.

On October 21, 1993, Alison married Wes Campbell. They shared 25 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1979 graduate of Bristol High School.

Alison was formerly employed as a school bus driver with Bristol Schools system.

Alison enjoyed reading; especially mysteries and crime novels and baking with her niece. She loved playing solitaire, shopping on Craigslist, going to garage sales and was known to stop and pick up items at the side of the road “because somebody could use them”. Alison was also a little bit of a “crazy cat lady” and loved taking care of her houseplants. She was a fun person to be around and will be missed dearly.

Loving memories of Alison will be carried on by her husband, Wes E. Campbell, Jr. of North Bloomfield, Ohio; son, Jesse D. Jarrett of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Lexi R. Campbell of Colorado and Lindsey R. Campbell of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Harlan Amato of Bristol, Ohio; sisters, Freida Raymond of Bristol, Ohio, Connie Kaster of Bristol, Ohio and Sheila Jones of Bristol, Ohio; grandchildren, Violet and Joey and great-niece, Aalyiah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Starr.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Dale Briggs will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.