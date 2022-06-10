TWINSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Viola Surrena, 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio and formerly a longtime resident of Leavittsburg, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Grandview Manor.

She was born May 28, 1939, in Mesopotamia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Nina Bell (Gardner) Salway.

On June 7, 1959, she married William Surrena. They shared 63 years of marriage.

Alice was a homemaker, enjoyed crafts, flower arranging, gardening and collecting antiques. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, William Surrena; daughter, Kim (Frank) Monachino of Twinsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Popczun of Chandler, Arizona, Tony Surrena of Niles, Ohio, Frank (Deanna) Monachino of Twinsburg, Ohio and Ashley Monachino of Twinsburg, Ohio; and great-grandson, Theodore Popczun of Chandler, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen Surrena; and her siblings, Juanita Crawford, Nelson Salway and Edna Collinsworth.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Dr. Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406, in Alice’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

