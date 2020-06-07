Alice K. Kiser, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice K. Kiser, 87, of Austintown, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Country Club Rehab of Newton Falls formerly Laurie Ann Nursing Home.

She was born May 2, 1933 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Marion Parthemer and the late Gladys DeBolt Parthemer.

Alice was a homemaker and attended the Champion Christian Church.

Alice enjoyed crocheting, cooking, crafts and bowling. She especially enjoyed gardening and had her own greenhouse. Alice also enjoyed traveling in her motor home.

Surviving are her son, Ronald D. (Lois) Garland of Girard, Ohio; her daughter, Linda Stauffer of Warren, Ohio; two grandsons, James Stauffer and Steven Garland; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Trent, Jayden, Jason, Sheyanne, Araya.

Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick “Ted” Garland; her second husband, Carl A. “Art” Kiser; two sisters and a brother.

A private memorial service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family acknowledges and greatly thanks the staff for the kind and compassionate care provided at Victoria House in Austintown, Buckeye Hospice and Laurie Ann in Newton Falls.

