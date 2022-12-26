WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Sonny” R. Bable, Jr., 82, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 8, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Alfred R. Bable and the late Ruth (Hunt) Bowser.

He worked as a crane operator at the Hecket Division of Harsco for 44 years.

Sonny loved fishing and boating with his family. He also liked attending car shows in his 1988 Iroc Z28 5.7. Sonny was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge 186 for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah J (Hedrick) Bable of Warren; daughters, Diane Bartelmay of Youngstown, Debbie Bable of Youngstown and Dianna Tomlin of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Bable of Girard; sisters, Ruth Flowers, Brawn Eldridge and Judy (Don) Albert; brothers, George (Patty) Bable, Richard (Cathy) Bowser and Harold (Michelle) Bowser; grandchildren, Brittnee, Lamont, Lauren, Nicole, KC, Brianna, Anthony and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alfred “Peanut” R. Bable, III; sister, Lucretia McDaniel; stepfather, Harold Bowser and stepmother, Betty Bable.

There will be no calling hours.

The family will have a celebration of life Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Warren Moose Lodge 186 (674 Main Ave SW, Warren, OH 44483) from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Family and Friends are invited to attend.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

