Alfred John Hargrave, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred John Hargrave, Jr., 57, of Niles, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 3, at his residence.



He was born March 8, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of Alfred J., Sr. and Roberta L. (Stewart) Hargrave.



Al was a graduate of Youngstown East High School.

Throughout his adulthood he had a love and dedication to his career as a dishwasher. He worked for the Town Hall Tavern, Hometown Buffet and Ponderosa Steakhouse, at the Niles and Warren locations.



He enjoyed swimming and walking. Al was also an avid movie and magazine enthusiast but his true passion was sports and his extensive athletic team hats and CD collections.



Al is survived by his four younger siblings, David Hargrave and Deborah Bruno, both of Niles, Benitta (Joe Bob) Farley of Warren and Gilbert Hargrave of Niles. He never married or had any children of his own but he had an immeasurable love for his nieces and nephews, Jasmin, Jessica, and Javon Bruno, Daniel (Angie) Farley, Matthew Farley, Joshua (Angela) Farley, Constance Hicks, Christina LaRew and Gabriele Hargrave and several great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several cousins, Arlene and Nuchie Rosemond, Teresa Thompson Scott and family, Joseph and Nicole Strock and family, Mary Strock and family and Jennifer Zarlengo and family. Also sharing in the family’s loss is Holly Rivera and family, whom Al considered a sister.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Roberta Hargrave and grandparents, Robert and Catherine Stewart and Francis and Mary Hargrave and several other beloved family members.



Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Joe Bob Farley officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

