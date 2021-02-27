Alfred F. Hosaflook, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred F. Hosaflook, 85, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 26, 2021 with his beloved wife of 64 years, Judith, by his side.



Faith and family were everything to Alfred. He attended Grace Fellowship Church and enjoyed many things in life-most of which involved his loved ones.

He married Judith Stout on December 8, 1956 and they had four children who will cherish their memories of him; three daughters, Kimberly (Dan) Weber of Cortland, Ohio, Shelly (Russ) Bergeron of Tomball, Texas and Leigh (Bruce) Whetzel of Cortland, Ohio and son, Alan Hosaflook of Cortland, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren, Brianna (Jacob) Frank, Lauren ( Shane) Siburkis, Lindsay (Greg) Mathes, Vanessa (Bill) Lucas, Nicholas Mitchell, Wesley Weber and Alex Bergeron and seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Sophia, Vinn, Asher, Ellison, Harper and Anna.



Alfred was born September 8, 1935 to the late George Milton Hosaflook and Roxie Glea Moyers Hosaflook in Brownton, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his four sisters, Clara Wolford, Olive Nasuti, Mary Gibbs and Mildred Hosaflook and two brothers, Eugene Hefner and George Hosaflook.



He graduated from Philippi High School in Philippi, West Virginia and excelled at both baseball and football.

Alfred was employed as a welder at Van Huffel Tube Corporation for 31 years before retiring from Lakeview Local Schools.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and working outside in his garage. He was also a loyal Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed following the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his earlier years, Alfred coached baseball in the Champion Summer League and loved being a part of the chain crew for Champion High School football games. Connecting with family and friends through Facebook, and researching his family ancestry was also one of his favorite hobbies.



A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and he will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Grace Fellowship Church, PO Box 740, Vienna, OH 44473.



Special thanks to MVI Hospice Care, Inc.

