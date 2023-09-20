LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Al” Earl Gauntt, 97, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born November 17, 1925, in Oak Ridge, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Alfred J. Gauntt and Jennie (McMillen) Monroe.

On February 21, 1948, he married Betty Jane Jaros and they shared 72 years of marriage until her passing January 16, 2020.

He worked at Mullins Youngstown Kitchens and eventually for Copperweld Steel retiring after over 20 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

Al was a member of Leavittsburg Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, hunting, mowing his yard, and operating machinery. He loved to work!

He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Jack) Caldwell of Ravenna, Ohio, Carol (Bruce) Evans of West Farmington, Ohio and Barbara (Pastor Will Garland) McWilliams of Leavittsburg, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Clifford A. Gauntt; son-in-law, Skip McWilliams; sister, Ramona Gotch; and great-granddaughter, Hazel McWilliams.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.