Alfonso (Fonso) Askew, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfonso (Fonso) Askew, 48, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 13, 2020.

He was born July 28, 1972, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Paul C. and Mary (Rose) Askew, Sr.

Fonso enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to music. In his spare time, he was an avid handyman who also loved landscaping and helping others even a stranger.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Stacey (Blackwell) Askew, whom he married on June 30, 2006; daughters, Cheyenne Henderson, Bianca Askew, Shaniya Askew and Savanha Cofield; sons, Shamar Askew, Ramello Askew, Cam’ Ron Askew and Rayshawn Askew; four grandchildren; brother, Paul C. Askew, Jr.; sister, Marilyn Askew and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glenn Terry.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Avenue SW Warren, Ohio.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Fonso will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Rest in Peace FONSO. We Love You!

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.