Alex Patrick Myers, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Patrick Myers, 32, of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 16, 1989, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of James C. Myers, Jr. and Margaret T. (Grady) Fenton.



He was a graduate of Riverton High School, in Riverton, Wyoming.

Alex loved dragons, playing video games and just enjoying life. He was a kind and giving person who supported charities, one being, 4 Ocean, to remove plastic from the oceans.



Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Margaret T. (Glenn) Fenton, of Warren, Ohio; father, James C. Myers, Jr. of Riverton, Wyoming; maternal grandfather, Thomas H. Grady of Warren, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Kathleen A. Field of Warren, Ohio; paternal grandfather, James C (Delana) Myers, Sr., of Pavillion, Wyoming; stepbrothers, Timothy J (Rachael Bayley) Fenton and Gabriel M (Faith Chamberlain) Fenton of Champion, Ohio; as well as aunts; uncles; cousins and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kane Michael Myers and James C Myers, III; as well as his great-grandparents; several aunts; uncles and cousins.



A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted with these arrangements.



The family requests that material contributions be made through 4 Ocean at 4ocean.com or to American Diabetes Association, in his memory.



Alex will be missed and he is loved dearly. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alex Patrick Myers please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.