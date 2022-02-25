WARRREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Michael Murray, 31, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at home.

He was born October 11, 1990, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Murray and Sheri Molinatto.

Alex was a graduate of Howland High School.

He was employed as a caregiver at Clear Skies Ahead.

He enjoyed silk-screening apparel and vintage clothing, fishing, artwork, writing and teaching his daughter crafts and making her laugh.

Alex is survived by his mother, Sheri and stepfather, Thomas Dean Molinatto, of Warren, Ohio; father, James and stepmother, Tina Murray; daughter, Margo Alexandra Murray and her mother, Delainey VanHorn, of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother, James (Allie) Murray and their three children of Florence, South Carolina; stepsisters, Rachel (Justin Bortz) Molinatto of North Bloomfield, Ohio, Briana (Lou) Waldo of Rome, Ohio, Kayla (Chris Miller) Schingler of Niles, Ohio and Tabatha (Jared Schaffer) Schingler of Niles, Ohio; stepbrothers, James (Sonya) Dearborn of Niles, Ohio, Ryan (Courtney) Dearborn of Delaware and David Dearborn of Niles, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Patricia Moore; paternal grandparents, Mary and Robert Fletcher; aunts and uncles, Kathy Murray, Suzanne (John) Litchfield, Michelle (Jeff) Mechling, Dorothy (Brian) Caraway, Molly Moon and Carol (Brian) Malone, Daniel and Thomas Murray, Jack and William Malone and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Tommy Molinatto; paternal grandfather, James Murray; maternal grandfather, Jack Malone and grandmother, Thelma Winkle.

Visitation will be held privately.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.