Alee Gould, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alee Gould, 94, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Champion Estates Assisted Living.

She was born July 10, 1926, in Barbour County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard D. White and the late Sarah (McGee) White.

On December 29, 1945, she married Charles E. Gould, Sr. They shared 66 years of marriage until his passing July 4, 2012.

Alee retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

She was a member of Life Church of Leavittsburg, where she sang in the choir.

Alee also enjoyed playing music on the piano and guitar, as well as cooking and was known for her famous meatloaf.

Alee’s memory will be carried on by her children, Charles “Chuck” (Connie) Gould, Jr. of Champion, Ohio, Latricia Harper of Leavittsburg and Anthony (Patricia) Gould of Columbia, South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and brother, Dennis (Gay) White of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Bridget Fatany; great-granddaughter, Baby Leighann Harper and son-in-law, Jerre Harper.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Life Church of Leavittsburg. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Estates Assisted Living, 1 Windsor Place, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

