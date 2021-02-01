Alberta M. Beatty, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta M. Beatty, 66, of Newton Falls, died Saturday afternoon, January 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born July 21, 1954, in Warren, a daughter of the late Elmer and Burdella (Crytzer) Walton.



Alberta was raised in Liberty and attended Liberty High School.

She and her husband owned and operated A&J Precision Auto in Warren, for 35 years, prior to retiring.



She married James L. Beatty, Sr., on May 5, 1970. “She loved her man” and they shared 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.



Alberta enjoyed camping in Geneva and riding trikes with her husband.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Besides her husband; Alberta is survived by two children, Christine M. (Scott Eisenmann) Beatty, of Garrettsville and James L. (Stephanie) Beatty, Jr., of Warren; she also leaves behind a brother, Elmer Walton, of Orlando, Florida; seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Justin, Heather, Nichole, Samantha “Alberta”, Marisa and James, III and eight great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents; Alberta was preceded in death by four brothers, David, James, Kenneth and Raymond.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 9, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 9, at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



Interment will take place in the North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

