Alberta “Bertie” May Fauvie, 88, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 24, 1933, in Trumbull, Ohio, in Ashtabula County, the daughter of the late Andrew and Grace (Alexander) Jones.

On August 11, 1951, she married Adrian J. Fauvie. They celebrated 58 years of marriage, until his passing November 29, 2009.

Bertie was a 1950 graduate of Champion High School and a homemaker.

She was a member of Bristolville Church of the Brethren, Southington Fire Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Bertie loved baking for everyone and crocheting baby hats for the nursery at St. Joe’s Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Trina) Fauvie of Southington, Ohio and Adrian A. (Kimberly) Fauvie of Southington, Ohio; granddaughters, Rebecca (Travis) Burg of Macomb, Illinois and Lauren (Ian) Arbogast of Champion, Ohio and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her three year old daughter, Valerie Fauvie.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Southington Fire Department, 4165 State Route 305, Southington, OH 44470, in her memory.