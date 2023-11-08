BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Sherman Thomas, 64 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born October 3, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Sherman Lloyd Thomas and the late Margaret Emma (Phillips) Thomas.

On February 2, 1994 he married Karen L. Lawler and they have spent the last 29 years together.

Albert was a graduate of Maplewood High School Class of 1978.

He was employed as an operating technician at Cleveland Cliffs, the former Coke Plant for 44 years.

He was a member of Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

Albert loved horses and began riding at the age of seven and continued this through 4H into high school. He rode horses with his family all over Ohio, Pennsylvania and also to the Smoky Mountains. Later in life he took up playing pool and was a member of the APA, playing at the Moose and NAUS Club’s. Albert was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and also enjoyed muscle cars and jeeps, owning several.

He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Thomas of Bristolville, Ohio; daughter, Jacqlynn (Bryan) Dawson of Southington, Ohio; stepson, Paul Rupchak and sister, Joyce (Daniel) Francosky of Cortland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Aulizio’s Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484, on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420 in Albert’s memory.

