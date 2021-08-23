Albert G. Hubbard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “Al” G. Hubbard of Warren passed away on Friday, August 20, at the age of 72, at St. Joseph’s Health Center.



He was born October 6, 1948 in Warren, a son of the late Goebel F. and Hester A. (Vissing) Hubbard.



Al was a Proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired truck driver from A & R Transport. He served in D Co, 1st BN, 2nd INF RGT (The Big Red One) during operations in Vietnam from December 1967 to December 1968. Among other commendations, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal for Valor and 1 Oak Leaf Cluster.



He was a member of several organizations to include the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans Association, American Legion Post 0674, VFW Post 1090, Army Navy Post 216 (former Post Commander) and was a proud supporter of the Second Brigade M.C.

Al was an avid sports fan of all the Ohio teams: Browns, Bengals, Indians, Reds and Buckeyes. His joys in life were driving truck, listening to country music and he also loved his cat.



Albert is survived by his son, Scott Hubbard of Champion, Ohio; daughter Tiffany Hubbard of Fayetteville, North Carolina; son, Timothy (Ellie) Hubbard of Harker Heights, Texas; a sister, Mary Hubbard Taylor of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Ben (Nancy) Hubbard of Glasgow, Montana; granddaughters, Isabella, Alice and Olivia along with many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue.



Funeral services with military honors will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Pratt officiating.



