Alan Wayne Schweikart, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Wayne Schweikart, 73, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, formally of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Vista at the Ridge.

He was born December 4, 1946, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a son of the late Philip P. Schweikart and the late Kathryn (Linger) Schweikart.

Over the years, Alan worked various jobs and owned and operated his own business.

Alan volunteered at the Akron Zoo.

He was the life of the party and enjoyed making people smile and loved spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his children, Kristel (Craig) Kirkpatrick of Hudson, Ohio, Heather (Tim) Lawson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nathan (Cassandra) Schweikart of Oregon, Ohio, Eric Schweikart of North Bloomfield, Ohio and Zachary (Missy) Schweikart of Medina, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and two sisters, Anna Jean (Kevin) Alexander and Nancy Grove, both of Bristol, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Donald F. Grove and niece, Donna Grove Byard.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236 or the Akron Zoo, Attention: Development, 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, OH 44307, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

