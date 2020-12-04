Alan O. Speck, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan O. Speck, 74, resident of Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren, died early Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at the facility.

He was born September 16, 1946 in Huntsburg, Ohio, a son of the late Orville and Margaret (Hopkins) Speck.

Alan was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal High School in Middlefield.

Over the years he held several jobs as a painter for an auto body shop, truck driver and golf course grounds keeper.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He married the former Wilma L. Post on June 23, 2011. They shared almost 10 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Alan was a member of the Painesville, Ohio Moose Lodge and VFW Post 2595.

He enjoyed drag racing, golf and bowling, having bowled several “300” perfect games.

Besides his wife, Alan is survived by two stepchildren, Denise (Heath) Bright of Southington and Daniel Wortman of New Castle. He also leaves behind a brother, Stephan (Karen) Speck of Huntsburg; two stepgrandsons, Daniel Wortman and Chad Bright; a neice, Stephanie Speck; a stepsister and six stepbrothers.

Besides his parents, Alan was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Daryl Speck.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Dutton officiating.

Due to the current public health situation and state mandate, those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols. Also, for those not planning to stay for the funeral service at 7:00 p.m., after you’ve paid respects to Alan’s family, it is kindly asked that you promptly depart the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Overlook Cemetery, Parkman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.