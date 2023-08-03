CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan “Hoss” T. Gardner, 75, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 4, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Buford “Bud” and the late Evelyn (Richards) Gardner.

Alan was employed as a supervisor at Alcan for 42 years.

He enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Alan was a former member of Johnston Fire Department, Trumbull County Sheriff Mounted Unit and Cortland Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Miller) Gardner of Cortland, Ohio, whom he married July 1, 1983; sons, Scott (Amy) Gardner of Cortland, Ohio, Duane Gardner of Cortland, Ohio, and Jason (Tammy) Airwyke of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brothers, William (Shirley) Gardner and Robert (Joyce) Gardner; sister, Alana Fry; grandchildren, Justin (Hannah), Damian, Cobey, Zoey, and Gunner; and great-grandchildren, Greyson and Realynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Gardner; and infant brother, Terry Gardner.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.