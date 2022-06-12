WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Reverend Dr. Alan G. Miller, 71, of Akron, Ohio died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after a long illness.

He was born September 8, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William N. Miller and Edith Fowler Miller.

Alan graduated from Bristolville High School, Class of 1968.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served his country during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.

Afterward, he went on to receive his ordination from Tennessee Temple University. Over the years, Alan served several different churches in a pastoral capacity.

Alan attended Grace Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren fishing, watching cowboy movies and Browns football.

Surviving is his wife, Sharan Miller (nee Greenwood) of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Heidi (Kathleen Pero) Miller of Elyria, Ohio; son, Christopher (Julie) Miller of Bayard, Nebraska; son, Aaron (Veronica) Miller of Naples, Florida; daughter, Holly (Kyle) Havelka of Uniontown, Ohio and daughter, Hayley (Kendal) Maibach of Creston, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Christopher, Zayne, Lee, Phoebe, Olivia and Wesley, along with a sister, Joyce (John) Sines of Rineyville, Kentucky.

Alan was preceded in death by a brother, William “Bill” Miller and two sisters, Diane Currence and Karen Emerine.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.

In his memory, the family requests that monetary contributions be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Hospice of the Western Reserve Foundation.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

