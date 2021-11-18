Agnes Shepherd, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes (Reline) Shepherd, 94, of Warren, Ohio was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, following a short illness.

She was born September 7, 1927, in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Earl and Catherine (Cruise) Reline.

Agnes was a homemaker. She loved doing for others, especially cooking and having company. Her family meant the world to her and she lived her life for her family. Agnes was always there to help others in every way she possibly could.

Agnes is survived by her daughters, Janet (Jim) Harris of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Linda Grantz of Niles, Ohio and Phyllis Henry Shepherd of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sons, Walter Shepherd, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Ronald Shepherd of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Carla (Paul) Wilson, Kelley Shepherd Bucci, Casey Shepherd, Chrissy Grantz, James (Barb) Harris, Jason Harris; great-granddaughters, Julia Wilson, Brianne Shepherd, LeeAnn Harris and Kayla Anderson; great-grandsons, Jeffery Harris and Kevin Anderson; as well as great-great grandchildren, Bryson Veney and Autumn Jade.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Walter R. Shepherd; son, Robert Shepherd; sister, Jenny Fox; brother, Orville Reline; son-in-law, Tim Grantz and nieces, Debra Elmore and Vicki Ferris.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

