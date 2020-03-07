Agnes L. Glowacki, Greene, Ohio

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes L. Glowacki, 93, of Greene, Ohio, wife for 66 years of the late Shirley W. Glowacki, died peacefully Thursday evening, March 5, 2020.

Born May 21, 1926, in Greene, Ohio, she was the eldest daughter of Blanche and Ray Harper.

A graduate of Hiram College, she was a teacher for 25 years, having taught in many Trumbull County Schools but spending the majority of her career at Howland Junior High School where she taught Home Economics.

She was actively involved in running the Glowacki dairy and grain farms in Greene and always took joy, especially in her later years, in watching the crops mature and be harvested.

Agnes and Shirley were past Matron and Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter #433 of Kinsman, Ohio. She was a member of the former Greene Community Church and in recent years attended the Greene Church of the Nazarene. Agnes was secretary/treasurer for many years of the Greenlawn Cemetery Association and was a local member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and was involved for many years in the Garden Club.

One of Agnes’ greatest enjoyments was playing 500 in numerous card clubs where she developed many lasting friendships. There was always a deck of well-worn cards on the kitchen table, ready for a quick game of Rummy. Agnes and Shirley enjoyed travelling in their retirement, frequently to Las Vegas where they indulged their passion for low-stakes Blackjack.

Agnes leaves her four children, Wanda Carmon of Windsor, Connecticut, Joyce and Sheila Glowacki of Greene and Gary Glowacki of Euclid; four grandchildren, Lisa Petkis, Frank W. Carmon, IV and his wife, Taryn, all of Windsor, Connecticut, Timothy H. Carmon and his wife, Kristin of South Windsor Connecticut and Samuel Glowacki of Euclid, Ohio. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, Kyle and Evan Petkis, Drew, Emily and Luke Carmon and Isabella Carmon, all of Connecticut; in addition to several devoted nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Shirley and her sister, Martha Dietrich.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with the Pastor Jim Elkin officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 10 and on Wednesday, March 11, one hour prior to the funeral at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greene Church of the Nazarene, ST. RT 46 NE, North Bloomfield, OH 44450.