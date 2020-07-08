Adam Ritchie, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Ritchie, 94, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1926 in Warren, a son of the late James and Edith (Spagnola) Ricci.

Adam was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed with Peerless-Winsmith, Inc. in Warren, most recently as plant superintendent, among various other positions, for more than 45 years, prior to retiring.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II.

He married the former Betty Ann Wineland on November 25, 1948. They shared more than 66 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death June 4, 2015.

Adam was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing yard work. He built the home he’s lived in for decades and was meticulous in maintaining it over the years. Adam was also a wonderful storyteller and loved to share his vast knowledge about the history of Warren and noteworthy people and places.

He is survived by his two children, John A. (Lee) Ritchie, of Powell, Ohio and Susan A. (Ted) Montecalvo, of Niles. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christopher Ritchie, Kory Anderson, and Marissa and Gabrielle Montecalvo.

Besides his wife and parents, Adam was preceded in death by a brother, Carmen Ritchie and a sister, Josephine Marcarello.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13 at the funeral home prior to services.

He will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Adam’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his caretaker and special family friend, Tandy Crowbridge and also Ebony and the staff of Harbor Light Hospice, for all of the kind and compassionate care given to him.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.